THINK ABOUT IT GUEST EDITORIAL: Turn around, don't drown

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Tucson Fire Chief Jim Critchley. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

Hello, my name is Jim Critchley. I am the fire chief with the city of Tucson.

The tragedy in Payson last week, where at least nine people drowned in a flash flood, made everyone think about swift-water rescues and the monsoon season.

For the last two months, we've been working hard with other agencies to prepare for those types of situations.

But you can help us out by remembering the expression "turn around, don't drown."

Six inches of water can knock you off your feet, 12 inches of water can float cars and 2 feet of water can float SUVs.

You can never tell how deep that water. Once your car's floating, you have no control and you're just praying for luck.

We never want you to get in that position.

We want you to remember to turn around, don't drown.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.