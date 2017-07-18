Water main break closes 6th Street near Stone

A broken water main has closed a portion of 6th Street at Stone, according to Fernando Molina with Tucson Water.

The westbound lanes of 6th Street are closed between Stone and Ash and could remain that way for the next several hours.

Crews are working to repair the break, the area could be back open by 10 p.m.

