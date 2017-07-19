New charges for defendants in Tucson heroin trafficking ring

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Attorney General's Office has announced 88 new criminal charges against 13 defendants previously accused of operating a major heroin trafficking ring in Tucson.

Authorities say five of the 13 defendants also are facing child abuse charges.

The AG's Office says the heroin trafficking ring was dismantled last November.

Investigators reported finding heroin and cocaine in some of the defendants' homes where children were living.

They say lab tests confirmed the children were exposed to high levels of cocaine from the drugs being stored and manufactured at the homes.

Authorities also say the trafficking ring is believed to have laundered $800,000 and many of the defendants also received fraudulent state benefits.

