New charges for defendants in Tucson heroin trafficking ring

The Arizona Attorney General's Office has announced 88 new criminal charges against 13 defendants previously accused of operating a major heroin trafficking ring in Tucson.
The skeleton of 3-year-old Roman Barreras was found abandoned in a plastic toy box at his family's former home in 2014. Three years later, his parents finally received a date to stand trial in connection with his death.
KOLD News 13 has learned the man killed by authorities last weekend after allegedly setting several brush fires and shooting at a U.S. Forest Service officer was from Tucson.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds with a medium build. He wore a wig in most of the robberies, either shoulder-length black or brown in a pigtail. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Gracie Monares said video shows a man taking her dog out of the backyard of her Tucson home.
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
