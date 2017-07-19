Bicyclist hit by car on east side near Golf Links and Harrison

Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a bicyclist near Golf Links and Harrison, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan spokesman for the Tucson Police Department.

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Sgt. Dugan the bicyclist was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the driver was cited.

