BBB warns of Facebook scam

The Better Business Bureau warning people to be safe on social media.

Staff said scammers are using sites like Facebook to find victims, and now they are getting more aggressive.

Scammers thought Deb Prince would be next, but she said she saw warning flags.

She said she was looking up a business on Facebook when she got a message from one of her Facebook friends, Jeffery.

The message said United Nations and World Bank were giving away $100,000 gr ants and that he got one. The message encouraged her to get one too.

But it wasn't her friend Jeffery. Price said a scammer had copied his Facebook page and was posing as him.

She said it was a something she didn’t notice at first.

But after seeing red flags in the messages, she checked out Jeffery's page and realized it was fake.

“I know the gentleman that he was pretending to be and he would never send me anything like that,” she

said.

Prince said the scammer even tried to call her through Facebook but she didn’t answer.

Over the course of the conversation, she did not give out any important information.

“It’s scary that they can actually copy them and duplicate them and send stuff out like that in bulk messages to people,” said Prince.

But staff at the BBB said unfortunately hundreds of people do fall victim everyday.

“If they are asking you for information or it sounds too good to be true; those are other red flags for you to just delete your account, delete the friendship, and move on,” said Susann Miller, Director of Communication & Consumer Affairs for the Better Business Bureau.

You can report scams to the BBB through their scam tracker here.

Better Business Bureau tips for being safe on social media:

Do not list your family, email, or phone number on sites : That information opens the door on Identity theft and scams.

: That information opens the door on Identity theft and scams. Never log in from public hot spots: Most social networking sites don’t have a secure login (https), so your username and password could be swiped at any time. Only log in from trusted wireless networks.

Most social networking sites don’t have a secure login (https), so your username and password could be swiped at any time. Only log in from trusted wireless networks. Keep your firewall security and anti-virus software up-to-date: This helps prevent, detect and remove malware to keep your identity safe. Most internet security software suites come with identity theft protection features like anti-keylogging, secure environments or encrypted password protection.

This helps prevent, detect and remove malware to keep your identity safe. Most internet security software suites come with identity theft protection features like anti-keylogging, secure environments or encrypted password protection. Be cautious with links and files: If you are unsure about the source, don’t download or click on the link. Hackers will often post links in comments to try to trick you into clicking through.

If you are unsure about the source, don’t download or click on the link. Hackers will often post links in comments to try to trick you into clicking through. Be wary of add-ons: Many games and plug-ins are written by third party companies and not the social networks. Look before you leap.

Many games and plug-ins are written by third party companies and not the social networks. Look before you leap. Do a search on yourself: You may be surprised. If you feel you have too much information out there, you can always restrict your online profile.

You may be surprised. If you feel you have too much information out there, you can always restrict your online profile. Only connect people you know: It’s important not to make you or your information vulnerable to people who you have never met before in real life.

It’s important not to make you or your information vulnerable to people who you have never met before in real life. Always use strong passwords: 11 characters comprised of upper- and lowercase letters, number and symbols. Last Pass is a great tool.

11 characters comprised of upper- and lowercase letters, number and symbols. Last Pass is a great tool. Always log out of your social media: This is especially true when you’re using a public computer at a library or hotel.

