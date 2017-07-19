TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.
Under the program, the city will choose several large intersections to become protected left. That means left turns would be made only on a green arrow.
The westbound lanes of Sixth Street were closed between Stone and North Ash Avenue and were expected to remain closed for several hours.
U.S. Navy Capt. Bill Ewald and Chief Master Sergeant Shane Clark were recently honored by the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Filed in Phoenix.
The Better Business Bureau warning people to be safe on social media. Staff said scammers are using sites like Facebook to find victims. And now, they are getting more aggressive.
Scammers thought Deb Prince would be next but she said she saw warning flags. She said she was Facebo
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."
The church’s pastor says the no animal policy is in place to help those with a fear of dogs or an allergy.
They say he called 911 to report someone had broken into his car and stolen $50 in cash and a quarter-ounce of cocaine.
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.
Police said two attempts to use a stun gun on a Wisconsin man didn't work. The third try hit a lighter in his hand, starting a fire and singeing the suspect's chest hair and beard.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
