TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. Ex-school official: Radicals taught Mexican-American program

By ASTRID GALVAN

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - Tom Horne, the former leader of Arizona's public schools defended his yearslong battle to end a popular Mexican-American history program, testifying Tuesday that he was troubled by what he described as radical instructors teaching students to be disruptive but insisting he targeted all ethnic studies programs equally.

Lawmakers dismantled the programs in a measure that passed in 2010, the same year Arizona approved its landmark immigration law known as SB1070. Students in the Tucson Unified School District, which offered the Mexican-American course, launched protests and then sued, saying the law was too broad and infringed on their First Amendment rights.

The courts have upheld most of the law but are determining whether it was enacted with the intent to be discriminatory.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2uIoLbV



2. Tucson couple accused of starving child to death finally gets trial date

The skeleton of 3-year-old Roman Barreras was found abandoned in a plastic toy box at his family's former home in 2014.

Now three years later, his parents finally received a date to stand trial in connection with his death.

The trial for Martin and Raquel Barreras is set to start April 24, 2018. A hearing for pretrial motion, including a request to sever the charges, is scheduled for Sept. 11.

Raquel has been charged with murder while she and Martin are both facing felony child abuse charges.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2uxQnQm



3. Monsoon storms flood South Tucson library

Cleanup continues for the Sam Lena Library in the City of South Tucson after Monday's monsoon storms sent water flooding into the library.

Sam Lena Library in the city of South Tucson was flooded yesterday from the #monsoon The floors are damaged. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/mVxd1iYMEx — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) July 18, 2017

Water flowed under the library door after nearly a foot of water collected in a courtyard.

Library staff said the drainage system was working, but they believe it was just overwhelmed by the water.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2vByYTN



HAPPENING TODAY

TUSD's Back to School Bash continues today.

You can get ready for the upcoming school year with free school supplies and clothes.

You can also learn about district programs.

This next bash happens from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southwest Family Resource Center.

That's on Mark Road, just south of Valencia.

WEATHER

Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms out of the southeast by the afternoon.

The chance of rain is 50 percent.

High temperatures will be in the mid 90s.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.