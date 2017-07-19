PACC rescues 38 cats, kittens from Tucson home

Pima Animal Care Center said it found 38 cats and kittens living with piles of trash, bugs and waste in a central Tucson home.

The case is still under investigation and PACC said the cats will require intensive medical care, as they are emaciated, anemic and suffering with severe upper respiratory infections.

Two of the cats had to be hospitalized and are being monitored for ringworm and herpes.

"These cats will need lifesavers," said PACC Director Kristen Auerbach. "Despite the conditions they've been living under, they're all friendly, beautiful and highly adoptable. Even as they were being removed from the home, they were seeking affection from our officers."

Auerbach said people who cannot adopt can help save these pets by fostering or making a tax-deductible donation to PACC’s Medical Fund. More information is available HERE.

PACC said they money raised will be used to provide dental work, treat ear and respiratory infections and to provide surgeries, including eye surgery, tumor removals and sterilizations.

Once the cats are available for adoption, PACC will send out an update.

The PACC shelter already has nearly 600 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens waiting for new homes.

"This is one of the most critical times of the year, as we are completely full and relying on our adopters and rescue partners to step up and save lives," Auerbach said.

PACC's shelter, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, is open for adoptions from noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 Saturdays and Sundays.

