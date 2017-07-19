Tips for monsoon gardening

We're helping you keep your garden flourishing through the heat and the monsoon. The Native seeds SEARCH store has some helpful materials such as irrigation ollas and coconut choir mulch. Both of these are important for maintaining moisture in the soil.

Also, we take a look at what you can plant now during the monsoon.

You can even get your hands on a new addition to your garden during the plant sale at the Native Seeds SEARCH July 28, 29 and 30.

