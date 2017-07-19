Tips for monsoon gardening - Tucson News Now

Tips for monsoon gardening

(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

We're helping you keep your garden flourishing through the heat and the monsoon. The Native seeds SEARCH store has some helpful materials such as irrigation ollas and coconut choir mulch. Both of these are important for maintaining moisture in the soil.

Also, we take a look at what you can plant now during the monsoon.

You can even get your hands on a new addition to your garden during the plant sale at the Native Seeds SEARCH July 28, 29 and 30. 

For more information, CLICK HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    PACC rescues 38 cats, kittens from Tucson home

    PACC rescues 38 cats, kittens from Tucson home

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-07-19 21:36:30 GMT
    (Source: Pima Animal Care Center)(Source: Pima Animal Care Center)

    Pima Animal Care Center said it found 38 cats and kittens living with piles of trash, bugs and waste in a central Tucson home.

    Pima Animal Care Center said it found 38 cats and kittens living with piles of trash, bugs and waste in a central Tucson home.

  • Sierra Vista man facing charges of sexual assault, sexual conduct with a minor

    Sierra Vista man facing charges of sexual assault, sexual conduct with a minor

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-07-19 21:22:44 GMT
    Jose Ramon Rodriguez Jr. (Source: Sierra Vista Police Department)Jose Ramon Rodriguez Jr. (Source: Sierra Vista Police Department)

    The Sierra Vista Police Department has arrested a man, identified as 20-year-old Jose Ramon Rodriguez Jr. on Tuesday, July 18 around 4:11 p.m. at the Cochise County Adult Probation Office in Sierra Vista.  

    The Sierra Vista Police Department has arrested a man, identified as 20-year-old Jose Ramon Rodriguez Jr. on Tuesday, July 18 around 4:11 p.m. at the Cochise County Adult Probation Office in Sierra Vista.  

  • breaking

    Emergency crews assisting with injured hiker in Tanque Verde Falls area

    Emergency crews assisting with injured hiker in Tanque Verde Falls area

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-07-19 21:11:20 GMT

    According to Deputy Cody Gress with the Pima County Sheriff's Department the call came in around 12:08 p.m. about a 20-year-old hiker who had twisted his leg.  

    According to Deputy Cody Gress with the Pima County Sheriff's Department the call came in around 12:08 p.m. about a 20-year-old hiker who had twisted his leg.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly