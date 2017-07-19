Pet Pals: Meet Harley - Tucson News Now

Pet Pals: Meet Harley

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
Harley (Source: Tucson News Now) Harley (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

This week's Pet Pal is "Harley."

This sweet, 1-year-old boy is a ball of fun. He'd do well with a forever family willing to spend time on walks and exercise his active mind.

If you're interested in Harley, call The Humane Society of Southern Arizona at 520-327-6088.

HSSAZ is also having their "Woof Down Wednesday" event tonight from 5 to 8 p.m. at Costa Vida (both the Broadway and Campbell locations).

20 percent of qualified purchases benefit HSSAZ.

For more information visit www.hssaz.org.

