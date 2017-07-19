Emergency crews assisting with injured hiker in Tanque Verde Fal - Tucson News Now

breaking

Emergency crews assisting with injured hiker in Tanque Verde Falls area

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is assisting in an injured hiker rescue. 

According to Deputy Cody Gress with the Pima County Sheriff's Department the call came in around 12:08 p.m. about a 20-year-old hiker who had twisted his leg. 

DPS Ranger is assisting with the rescue due to weight issues and the hiker not being able to walk out on his own. 

No further details are known at this time. 

