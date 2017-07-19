Sierra Vista man facing charges of sexual assault, sexual conduc - Tucson News Now

Sierra Vista man facing charges of sexual assault, sexual conduct with a minor

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Jose Ramon Rodriguez Jr. (Source: Sierra Vista Police Department) Jose Ramon Rodriguez Jr. (Source: Sierra Vista Police Department)
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested 20-year-old Jose Ramon Rodriguez Jr. on Tuesday, July 18 around 4:11 p.m. at the Cochise County Adult Probation Office in Sierra Vista. 

According to a news release, on Monday, July 17 SVPD received a report of an alleged sexual assault that happened over the weekend. Detectives followed up on the allegations that the assault was by a known male suspect.  

Due to the investigation, detectives made contact with Rodriguez at the probation office and took him into custody without incident.  

He has been booked into the Cochise County Jail and is facing the following charges, three counts of sexual assault and three count of sexual conduct with a minor.  His bail has been set at $500,000. 

According to SVPD Rodriguez had been arrested on similar charges back in Feb. 2017, and has since pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in that case and was sentenced to three years of intensive probation. 

