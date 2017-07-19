Small fire spotted near Redington Pass

A small fire was spotted on a hill in the Redington Pass area Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Tucson News Now)

A fire in the Redington Pass area was spotted by a Tucson News Now photographer Wednesday afternoon.

No word on the cause of the fire or how big it is.

Check back for updates on this and other live, local, late breaking stories.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.