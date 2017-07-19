Almost 10,000 without power in Tucson

Almost 10,000 people were without power in the Tucson area Wednesday afternoon.

As of 4:30 p.m., more than 8,300 TEP and 1,600 Trico customers were affected.

Power outages are part of life during monsoon in southern Arizona. Keep track of the outages in the Tucson area with interactive maps from TEP and Trico Electric Cooperative.

