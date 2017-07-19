Almost 10,000 without power in Tucson - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Almost 10,000 without power in Tucson

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Almost 10,000 people were without power in the Tucson area Wednesday afternoon.

As of 4:30 p.m., more than 8,300 TEP and 1,600 Trico customers were affected.

Power outages are part of life during monsoon in southern Arizona. Keep track of the outages in the Tucson area with interactive maps from TEP and Trico Electric Cooperative.

If you do lose power, you can still watch KOLD News 13 HERE.

The best way to stay ahead of the storms is to download the KOLD News 13 news and weather apps, which are available HERE.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

