SOCIAL: Monsoon storms cause damage, flooding, power outage

Monsoon storms rolled through the Tucson area again Wednesday afternoon causing several power outages, flooding and downed trees.

Tucson News Now viewers and reporters took to the streets to document the storm.

Here are some of the best social media posts.

Tree down pics near Mckale via @SchreiberEvan - lot of concrete = shallow roots. Gusts may have been around 50mph. #AZwx @NWSTucson @UofA pic.twitter.com/NSDCKLaSAV — Kevin Jeanes (@KevinJeanes) July 19, 2017

A post shared by NorthPointe Student Apts (@northpointeapts) on Jul 19, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

RIGHT NOW: A car is stuck in the middle of the road on North Main Ave & West First Street near Estevan Park. #monsoon @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/hzdwOCMZ3k — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) July 19, 2017

A post shared by My Gadget Gear (@mygadgetgear) on Jul 19, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

MONSOON VIEWS: This is happening right now @ the #TucsonFire's downtown station. Download our @TucsonNewsNow weather app to stay up to date pic.twitter.com/2NOyPOWDGo — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) July 19, 2017

A post shared by ??????SONORAN GOLD HONEY ?????? (@sonoran.gold.honey) on Jul 19, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

#Traffic Alert: Road Closures 1) Moore Rd between Sanders & Frontage Rd 2) Tangerine Farms between Frontage Rd & old landfill pic.twitter.com/SFjZqfKkpg — Sgt. Chris Warren (@MPDSgtWarren) July 19, 2017

A post shared by Madison (@madromanoski) on Jul 19, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

A post shared by David Litwin (@davidglitwin) on Jul 19, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

A post shared by Michael James Gilbert (@snilby) on Jul 19, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

Crazy rain, lightning and thunder at district headquarters off Broadway and Park. #Monsoon2017 #Tucson pic.twitter.com/oWmbiUq0x0 — Stefanie Boe (@StefanieBoe) July 19, 2017

A post shared by Jeff Grubbs (@thegrubbs) on Jul 19, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

GOOD PEOPLE: Two men just helped this driver move his car out of the water just now. Driver is okay! I just spoke with him. pic.twitter.com/3y3ItvQjfK — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) July 19, 2017

A post shared by Lurainey (@lurainey) on Jul 19, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

A post shared by ginalouisette (@ginalouisette) on Jul 19, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

