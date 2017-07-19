MONSOON ROAD CLOSURES: Speedway at I-10 to be closed for several - Tucson News Now

MONSOON ROAD CLOSURES: Speedway at I-10 to be closed for several hours

By Michael Cooper, Digital Content Director
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Due to a power outage and flooding, Speedway at Interstate 10 will be closed until 5 a.m. Thursday, city police said.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said all traffic lights in the area are out.

Mike Graham with the city of Tucson said a power pole is down in the area and the pumps for the Speedway underpass are not able to operate.

As of 7 p.m., here are other road closures in Tucson:

• Stone Avenue underpass.

• Moore Road, between Frontage Road and Sanders.

