MONSOON ROAD CLOSURES: Speedway at I-10 to be closed for several hours

Due to a power outage and flooding, Speedway at Interstate 10 will be closed until 5 a.m. Thursday, city police said.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said all traffic lights in the area are out.

RIGHT NOW: Speedway & I-10 is shut down. @cityoftucson crews working to fix a power pole that's down. Lights & water pumps aren't working. pic.twitter.com/eWCtg4VEbM — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) July 20, 2017

Speedway is closed btwn Main and I-10, power lines down, @TEPenergy on-scene. Speedway underpass flooded. Several hours before roadway opens pic.twitter.com/brtRdXuMvQ — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) July 20, 2017

Mike Graham with the city of Tucson said a power pole is down in the area and the pumps for the Speedway underpass are not able to operate.

As of 7 p.m., here are other road closures in Tucson:

• Stone Avenue underpass.

• Moore Road, between Frontage Road and Sanders.

