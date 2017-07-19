MONSOON ROAD CLOSURES: Speedway at I-10 to be closed for several hours

Pima County road conditions as of 4:30 p.m., July 19.
Due to a power outage and flooding, Speedway at Interstate 10 will be closed until 5 a.m. Thursday, city police said.
Pima County road conditions as of 4:30 p.m., July 19.
Monsoon storms rolled through the Tucson area again Wednesday afternoon causing several power outages, flooding and downed trees.
There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle at both locations.
We have learned more about the family who was at a swimming hole when flash floods came during the weekend and killed at least nine people, including five children.
Sen.John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office says.
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed, and SCDOT hope to have it re-opened at 5 a.m. Thursday morning after netting fell from the top of the bridge Wednesday evening.
Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office confirmed on Wednesday, July 19.
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.
Family members reported Michael "Randy" McFalls missing last Thursday around 8:43 p.m. when he never returned home from work.
Family members reported Michael "Randy" McFalls missing last Thursday around 8:43 p.m. when he never returned home from work.