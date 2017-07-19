Sen. McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office confirmed on Wednesday, July 19.

“On Friday, July 14, Sen. McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix," the Mayo Clinic said in a news release. "Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot."

The Mayo Clinic said McCain and his family are talking about treatment, which may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation."

McCain's office released the following statement:

“Senator McCain appreciates the outpouring of support he has received over the last few days. He is in good spirits as he continues to recover at home with his family in Arizona. He is grateful to the doctors and staff at Mayo Clinic for their outstanding care, and is confident that any future treatment will be effective. Further consultations with Senator McCain's Mayo Clinic care team will indicate when he will return to the United States Senate.”

Statement released from AZ Republican Party Chairman Jonathan Lines regarding Senator John McCain:

"Rosalie and I are keeping Senator John McCain, Mrs. McCain and his entire family in our prayers during this difficult time. The Senator sure has proved over the last 30 years representing Arizona that he is a fighter. I am sure he will fight and beat this too. Please join us in praying for the McCain family."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) issued the following statement Wednesday:

“John McCain is a hero to our Conference and a hero to our country. He has never shied from a fight and I know that he will face this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his life. The entire Senate family’s prayers are with John, Cindy and his family, his staff, and the people of Arizona he represents so well. We all look forward to seeing this American hero again soon.”

Just spoke to @SenJohnMcCain. Tough diagnosis, but even tougher man. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) July 20, 2017

