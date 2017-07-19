Tree falls on vehicles at McKale Center - Tucson News Now

Tree falls on vehicles at McKale Center

By Tucson News Now Staff
Tree down on two vehicles at McKale Center. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Wind and rain have uprooted a large tree at the University of Arizona, just outside the McKale Center. 

It happened around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19.  

Two cars were damaged, no power lines are down and the road is closed as crews clean up the area, according to officials. 

