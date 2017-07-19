Tree falls on vehicles at McKale Center

Tree down on two vehicles at McKale Center. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Wind and rain have uprooted a large tree at the University of Arizona, just outside the McKale Center.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19.

Crews shredding tree now. Fell on top of 2 cars in front of @UofA McKale Center after strong wind and rain. @TucsonNewsNow #Tucson #monsoon pic.twitter.com/4Xcj1wNZjj — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) July 20, 2017

Two cars were damaged, no power lines are down and the road is closed as crews clean up the area, according to officials.

NOW: Street closed (expect 2 hours) in front of McKale Center on @UofA campus while crews chop up tree that fell. #Monsoon @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/nhGJXwOIx5 — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) July 20, 2017

1st car able to be pulled out. Range Rover has damage to roof and shattered sunroof. @TucsonNewsNow #Tucson #monsoon pic.twitter.com/qOtnYVqvbc — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) July 20, 2017

