Small fish are county's newest tool for mosquito population control

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced late Tuesday that the vote would occur early next week, but several GOP senators have already come out in opposition to the move.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced late Tuesday that the vote would occur early next week, but several GOP senators have already come out in opposition to the move.
Rural hospitals face prospect of struggling to stay viable as Republicans in Congress consider everything from outright repeal to gradual phase-out of Medicaid expansion.
Rural hospitals face prospect of struggling to stay viable as Republicans in Congress consider everything from outright repeal to gradual phase-out of Medicaid expansion.
"We are the first program in the state to use an endangered species for mosquito abatement," said David Ludwig, the program manager for consumer health and food safety with the Pima County Health Department.
"We are the first program in the state to use an endangered species for mosquito abatement," said David Ludwig, the program manager for consumer health and food safety with the Pima County Health Department.
New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problems.
New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problems.
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.
The 911 recording of Midlands musician Keith Dominick breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend has been released and details the minutes before, during, and after the victim struggled with him before he died.
The 911 recording of Midlands musician Keith Dominick breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend has been released and details the minutes before, during, and after the victim struggled with him before he died.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed and is expected to re-open Thursday morning.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed and is expected to re-open Thursday morning.
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.