Prop 101: Tucson Fire plans to update equipment

By Morgan Kyrklund, Reporter / Multimedia Journalist
(Source: Tucson Fire Department) (Source: Tucson Fire Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Thursday morning, Tucson Fire Department is testing out new equipment that could save your life on the road.

In May, Tucson voters approved a half-cent sales increase, and $75 million will be going to TFD to buy new equipment and to update its aging fleet.

