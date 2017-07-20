Prop 101: Tucson Fire plans to update equipment

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
Thursday morning, Tucson Fire Department is testing out new equipment that may save your life on the road. In May, Tucson voters approved a half-cent sales increase. 75 million
Due to a power outage and flooding, Speedway at Interstate 10 will be closed until 5 a.m. Thursday, city police said.
Shopping is as American as apple pie and a hobby and passion for many. But the world of shopping is changing before our eyes.
Fall is just around the corner and many Tucsonans know that means NIGHTFALL at Old Tucson. August 25 is your chance to be a part of the Halloween fun!
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.
Doctors say they will treat Sen. John McCain's aggressive brain cancer with a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.
The 911 recording of Midlands musician Keith Dominick breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend has been released and details the minutes before, during, and after the victim struggled with him before he died.
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed and is expected to re-open Thursday morning.
