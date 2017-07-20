TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

Arizona Sen.John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office announced Wednesday.

The six-term U.S. senator, 80, had what his doctors described as "minimally invasive" surgery Friday to remove a nearly 2-inch blood clot from above his left eye.

"Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot," said a Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix news release.

2. PACC rescues 38 cats, kittens from Tucson home

Pima Animal Care Center said on Wednesday, July 19, that it found 38 cats and kittens living with piles of trash, bugs and waste in a central Tucson home.

The case is still under investigation and PACC said the cats will require intensive medical care.

Cats lounging at @PimaAnimalCare after rescue from hoarding case in central #tucson. Nearly 40 removed from home w/ trash piled high & bugs pic.twitter.com/turwwQFrLb — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) July 19, 2017

"These cats will need lifesavers," PACC Director Kristen Auerbach said. "Despite the conditions they've been living under, they're all friendly, beautiful and highly adoptable. Even as they were being removed from the home, they were seeking affection from our officers."

3. Memorial proposed for Pioneer Hotel Fire

When Paul d'Hedouville was four years old, he lost his father to the Pioneer Hotel Fire on December 20, 1970, one of 29 killed in the worst single tragedy in Tucson history. Now d'Hedouville wants a memorial to the 29 souls, as he calls them, who were lost.

The fire has been a sore point for some people in Tucson who consider it best forgotten but d'Hedouville said he has not received any negative feedback from the nearly 300 people he has talked to about the fire and the proposed memorial.

Tucson's Mayor Jonathan Rothschild supports a memorial and believes it needs to be remembered as well. "It's a big part of Tucson's history," the mayor said. "I think it would be a great idea."

The mayor has proposed the memorial be placed in Jocame Park just across the street from the Pioneer Building.

The design is still in the early stages.

HAPPENING TODAY

The Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter is holding an open house for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer.

The open house is at 2916 E. Broadway Boulevard from 1 to 2 p.m. and again from 6 to 7 p.m.

WEATHER

Thursday is a First Alert Action Day.

Scattered storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Some may be strong or severe, and storms are expected to last into the night.

Strong wind gusts, heavy rain and flash flooding are possible.

