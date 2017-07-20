Saguaro Corners Seared ahi burger

Treat your taste buds to some Arizona comfort food and craft beer on tap at Saguaro Corners!

You can soak in the sights and sounds of wildlife right by the Rincon mountains!

General Manager Dave Musso and Executive Chef CJ Hamm joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to make their "Seared Ahi Burger."



Saguaro Corners offers their "Tap Takeover" every Thursday night. They also have beer pairing specials, charity events and premier beer dinners!



For more information visit their website: http://www.saguarocorners.net/ or their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/pg/SaguaroCorners/events/?ref=page_internal

Seared Ahi Burger (Serves 4)

Ingredients:

4 Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna Steaks (8 ounces each)

4 Tucson Baked Brioche Buns

16oz Shredded Cabbage

Chopped Cilantro to taste

Sesame Oil

Wasabi Mayo (recipe below)

Ponzu Sauce (recipe below)

Directions:

Toss Ponzu Sauce with shredded cabbage and cilantro until lightly coated. You will have extra Ponzu sauce. Set aside.

Heat a saute pan large enough to hold all four steaks over med-high heat. Add sesame oil to hot pan and place steaks in pan, don't overcrowd!

Saute for approximately one minute on each side for rare Ahi. Drizzle extra Ponzu sauce over steaks when they are almost done cooking.

Meanwhile, lightly toast the brioche buns in the oven or broiler.

Spread Wasabi Mayo on both sides of each bun. Place cooked Ahi steak on bottom bun, top with Asian slaw, and top bun. At Saguaro Corners we serve with our Hand Cut Daily Fries, or House-made Ranch Potato Chips. Enjoy!

Wasabi Mayo:

1 Cup Mayonnaise

2 Tbl Wasabi Paste

1 Tsp Ground Ginger

Mix all ingredients together and allow time for flavors to meld.

Ponzu Sauce:

1/2 Cup Soy Sauce

1/4 Cup Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

2 Tbl Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

1 Tbl Water

1 Tbl Mirin (Sweet Rice Wine)

1/8 Tsp Crushed Red Pepper

1/8 Tsp Sesame Seeds

Whisk all ingredients together and allow time for flavors to meld.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.