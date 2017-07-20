Arizona doctor speaks about McCain's cancer diagnosis

Sen. John McCain is deciding what treatment options to pursue after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer.

Dr. David Frye is with Arizona Oncology. He says the average life expectancy after diagnosis is a little more than a year. He says the cancer isn't usually passed on from parents, and there's no direct cause for it. Complete removal is almost impossible since it's so fast-moving. There are also concerns with microscopic roots left behind after the tumor is gone.

Frye says some patients with this type of cancer first go to the doctor with neurological complaints.

"It could be headaches, motor weakness, seizures, visual changes, speech problems," he said.

McCain's office says chemotherapy and radiation are the treatments for this incurable cancer.

Frye says that can't start for a few weeks, until McCain recovers from surgery.

