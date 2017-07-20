Roads closed, homes flooded in Nogales - Tucson News Now

Roads closed, homes flooded in Nogales

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Nogales Police Department) (Source: Nogales Police Department)
NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Several main roads in Nogales, Arizona, are closed due to severe flooding, authorities said.

Sgt. Robert Fierros, spokesman for the Nogales Police Department, said several roads are closed and at least two homes area flooded.

The road affected are:

• Bankard Avenue.

• Doe Street.

• Grand Avenue.

• Hohokma.

