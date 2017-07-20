TPD, PCSD arrest serial robbery suspect

Robbery detectives from the Tucson Police Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested 31-year-old Aaron Littlefield on several counts of armed robbery on Wednesday, July 12, according to a TPD news release.
Robbery detectives from the Tucson Police Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested 31-year-old Aaron Littlefield on several counts of armed robbery on Wednesday, July 12, according to a TPD news release.
Police say 20-year-old Jose Ramon Rodriguez Jr. was booked into the Cochise County Jail and is facing the following charges: three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual conduct with a minor. His bail has been set at $500,000.
Police say 20-year-old Jose Ramon Rodriguez Jr. was booked into the Cochise County Jail and is facing the following charges: three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual conduct with a minor. His bail has been set at $500,000.
The Better Business Bureau is warning people to be safe on social media. Staff said scammers are using sites like Facebook to find victims. And now, they are getting more aggressive.
The Better Business Bureau is warning people to be safe on social media. Staff said scammers are using sites like Facebook to find victims. And now, they are getting more aggressive.
The Arizona Attorney General's Office has announced 88 new criminal charges against 13 defendants previously accused of operating a major heroin trafficking ring in Tucson.
The Arizona Attorney General's Office has announced 88 new criminal charges against 13 defendants previously accused of operating a major heroin trafficking ring in Tucson.
The skeleton of 3-year-old Roman Barreras was found abandoned in a plastic toy box at his family's former home in 2014. Three years later, his parents finally received a date to stand trial in connection with his death.
The skeleton of 3-year-old Roman Barreras was found abandoned in a plastic toy box at his family's former home in 2014. Three years later, his parents finally received a date to stand trial in connection with his death.
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.
Hugh Freeze is resigning as head football coach at Ole Miss effective immediately. The university announcing the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach. A press conference is scheduled for 7:30 pm. Freeze was about to enter his 6th season as head coach of the Rebels, but the program has been mired in NCAA allegations for a number of years. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Hugh Freeze is resigning as head football coach at Ole Miss effective immediately. The university announcing the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach. A press conference is scheduled for 7:30 pm. Freeze was about to enter his 6th season as head coach of the Rebels, but the program has been mired in NCAA allegations for a number of years. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.