TPD, PCSD arrest serial robbery suspect

Robbery detectives from the Tucson Police Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested 31-year-old Aaron Littlefield on several counts of armed robbery on Wednesday, July 12, according to a TPD news release.

According to the release, in June detectives from both the TPD and PCSD began investigating a series of armed robberies at various businesses that involved a suspect described as a white male in his mid to late 30s. In several of the incidents the suspect was armed with a black handgun and demanded money from the employee at the register. It was during the initial investigation that detectives learned of additional robberies with a suspect of similar description.

The last armed robbery occurred on Tuesday, July 11, according to TPD at 3:30 p.m. at the Jamba Juice at 7155 East Tanque Verde Road. Officers arrived on scene and learned that a suspect had entered the store and demanded money from an employee. According to TPD the suspect lifted his shirt and displayed a handgun in his waistband. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene. Employees saw the suspect leave in a white passenger car, as it was leaving the scene, the driver struck several other vehicles and was seen heading westbound on Tanque Verde Road. A witness was able to get the license plate of the car and gave it to police.

It was the license plate number that helped lead police to the suspect. According to the release, TPD robbery detectives located the vehicle at an east side business on Wednesday, July 12, a short time later they were able to locate the suspect, identified as Littlefield. He was taken into custody without incident.

TPD detectives then contacted the Robbery/Assault detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, so both agencies could further their investigations.

Littlefield has been booked into the Pima County Jail and is facing the following charges from the TPD six counts of armed robbery and one count of robbery, and is facing one charge of armed robbery from the PCSD.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release and additional charges may be added at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME (you can remain anonymous).

