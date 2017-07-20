City officials respond after 4th Ave. flooding

According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department release deputies received a report of an armed robbery around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde.
Several main roads and at least one home in Nogales, Arizona, were flooded Thursday afternoon.
Pima County road conditions as of 4:30 p.m., July 20.
Monsoon storms rolled through downtown Tucson so fast and furiously, that the city's drainage never got an opportunity to catch up, according to Tucson Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Mike Graham.
Robbery detectives from the Tucson Police Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested 31-year-old Aaron Littlefield on several counts of armed robbery on Wednesday, July 12, according to a TPD news release.
Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze has resigned.
The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.
The 911 recording of Midlands musician Keith Dominick breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend has been released and details the minutes before, during, and after the victim struggled with him before he died.
A dog in Scotland reportedly gave birth to a green puppy - and apparently the colorful newborn is not the first of his kind.
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.
