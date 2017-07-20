PCSD searching for Circle K armed robbery suspect - Tucson News Now

PCSD searching for Circle K armed robbery suspect

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of a Circle K on Tuesday, July 4. 

According to a PCSD release deputies received a report of an armed robbery around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde.  Deputies learned that a male suspect entered the store and asked the clerk for cigarettes and while the clerk was getting them the suspect pulled out a small knife and demanded money.  

The clerk placed the cigarettes and money into a bag and handed it to the suspect, who then exited the store and left the area on foot.  

The suspect is described as a Native American male in his late 20s, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 with a thin build, dark hair and a thin mustache.  He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, eyeglasses, and all black clothing.  

Robbery/Assault Unit deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect and anyone with information is asked to call 911, those who wish to remain anonymous can submit their tip by calling 88-CRIME or going online to www.88CRIME.org

