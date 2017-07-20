TPD searching for missing vulnerable adult

The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Tucson man.

According to TPD 68-year-old David Read left is assisted living center at 8151 East Speedway Boulevard on Wednesday, July 19 around 4:30 p.m., he was headed to a church at 1950 South Wilmot Road.

Staff at the center told TPD that Read had not made it back to the center as of Thursday, July 20, and he never made it to the church.

Read functions at the level of a 10 to 12-year-old, according to staff at the assisted living center. He also takes various medications that he does not have with him.

He is described as a black male, 5-foot-6 and weighing about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a yellow dress shirt, red tie, dark button up vest and dark pants, he also wears glasses and walks with a limp. Read is also missing several teeth.

According to TPD he is most likely on foot, but does know how to use the bus system and regularly uses it. He should know his information if asked.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

