TPD searching for missing vulnerable adult

According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department release deputies received a report of an armed robbery around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde.
According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department release deputies received a report of an armed robbery around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde.
According to the Tucson Police Department 68-year-old David Read left his assisted living center at 8151 East Speedway Boulevard on Wednesday, July 19 around 4:30 p.m., he was headed to a church at 1950 South Wilmot Road, but never made it there or back to the center.
According to the Tucson Police Department 68-year-old David Read left his assisted living center at 8151 East Speedway Boulevard on Wednesday, July 19 around 4:30 p.m., he was headed to a church at 1950 South Wilmot Road, but never made it there or back to the center.
Several main roads and at least one home in Nogales, Arizona, were flooded Thursday afternoon.
Several main roads and at least one home in Nogales, Arizona, were flooded Thursday afternoon.
Pima County road conditions as of 4:30 p.m., July 20.
Pima County road conditions as of 4:30 p.m., July 20.
Monsoon storms rolled through downtown Tucson so fast and furiously, that the city's drainage never got an opportunity to catch up, according to Tucson Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Mike Graham.
Monsoon storms rolled through downtown Tucson so fast and furiously, that the city's drainage never got an opportunity to catch up, according to Tucson Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Mike Graham.
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.
The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.
The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.
A dog in Scotland reportedly gave birth to a green puppy - and apparently the colorful newborn is not the first of his kind.
A dog in Scotland reportedly gave birth to a green puppy - and apparently the colorful newborn is not the first of his kind.
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.