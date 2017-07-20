San Tan Foothills High School - Future Business Leaders of Ameri - Tucson News Now

San Tan Foothills High School - Future Business Leaders of America Earn National Awards

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) program at San Tan Foothills High School sent 24 students to the FBLA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California. The FBLA NLC event is a collection of over 12,000 of the brightest and most inspired students from across America, China and Puerto Rico. To compete at the national level, you must win at the competitive state level and earn the opportunity.

Two students won in their respective national events and earned the right to walk across the stage. Chapter President, Tony Trujillo took 4th place in Organizational Leadership. State Officer, Vice President of Community Service, Ariana Cleavenger placed 10th in Client Service.

Mr. Galish Quote: “This year was especially exciting for San Tan Foothills FBLA. All students enjoyed their time at conference and although some did not cross the stage, they all walked away with an increase in personal confidence and an honest understanding of their limitless capabilities. Truly, the sky is the limit for these outstanding future leaders! San Tan Foothills FBLA is doing their part in making San Tan Foothills “a place for greatness. I would like to add A worthy bit of praise for Mr. Williams and his FBLA program at Poston Butte High School, he brought an excellent group of students that represented Florence Unified and Arizona with class and respect, with legitimate chances to win at the national level.”

Mr. Chris Knutsen Quote: “The students in the Florence Unified School District can compete with anyone from around the country and this proves they can compete with anyone from around the world. We are proud of their accomplishments and appreciate the dedication their teachers have to giving them the opportunity to shine.”

