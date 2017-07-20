New mountain bike park one step closer to construction

The City of Tucson unveiled the master plan for the Hundred Acre Wood Community Bicycle Park Thursday evening.

This mountain bike park has been in the works for the past 10 years. The City of Tucson recently signed a lease agreement with Davis-Monthan Air Force Base for the 100-acre property.

The park will be located on the north side of Golf Links Road, between Alvernon Way and Swan Road.

"Having this right in the middle of town and it's right along the Barraza-Aviation Parkway. It's accessible to a large portion of the city," said Howard Dutt, the City's project manager.

This park is the first of its kind in Tucson.

"As planned, it's going to have 11 and a half miles of mountain bike specific trail and then it's going to have a central skills area with a dirt jump area, two pump tracks, a skills area, an area for the little kids with their strider bikes," said Evan Pilling, the executive director of the Sonoran Desert Mountain Bicyclists.

Some people, like Scott Freeman, said they're excited for this park.

"I've been hoping for something like this," said Freeman, who has been been mountain biking for more than 30 years.

Right now, he loads his bike up in his car and drives to the closest mountain bike trail about twice a week.

"It's about 20 minutes or more," Freeman said.

But now, he said he will be able to ride to bike to the new park and he hopes to ride more often.

The price tag on this project totals about $2.5 million. Pilling said the construction will happen in phases and there will need to be some fundraising to gather all the money needed.

Phase one of the construction will be the trails.

"We hope to start building that this winter. we can do that largely through the use of volunteers and the funds we're going to be able to raise through fundraising and grant writing. community foundations, and hopeful the local business community will be willing to step up," Freeman said.

The trails are expected to be completed by spring of 2018.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.