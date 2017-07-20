Toddler in critical condition after found floating in pool - Tucson News Now

Toddler in critical condition after found floating in pool

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Northwest Fire District responded to a call at 6:33 p.m. Thursday, July 20 about a near drowning in the 4300 block of West Rae Circle, near Ina and Oldfather. 

Crews from NWFD arrived to find a 2-year-old boy in cardiac arrest with CPR being performed by one of his parents. The toddler was rushed to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.  

According to a news release, the toddler had been seen by his parents less than five minutes before he was found floating in an in-ground pool.  There is no barrier around the pool and it is believed that he got out through a dog door.  

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident. 

Further details on the toddler will be released as they are available. 

