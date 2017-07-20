Toddler in critical condition after found floating in pool

The City of Tucson unveiled the master plan for the Hundred Acre Wood Community Bicycle Park Thursday evening. This mountain bike park has been in the works for the past 10 years.
Pima County road conditions as of 8:57 p.m., July 20.
The Northwest Fire District responded to a call at 6:33 p.m. Thursday, July 20 about a near drowning in the 4300 block of West Rae Circle, near Ina and Oldfather.
According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department release deputies received a report of an armed robbery around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde.
According to the Tucson Police Department 68-year-old David Read left his assisted living center at 8151 East Speedway Boulevard on Wednesday, July 19 around 4:30 p.m., he was headed to a church at 1950 South Wilmot Road, but never made it there or back to the center.
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.
Police say the liquid crystal meth was found in white jugs with the label "Purple Power."
