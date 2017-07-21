Florence High Teacher Angelica Rudow named State Agriculture Teacher of the Year

Florence High School Agriculture Teacher Angelica Rudow was named the Arizona Agriculture Teacher of the Year by the Agriculture Teacher’s Association.

She was awarded the Outstanding South Central District Teacher of the Year Award as well. These awards were given at their annual conference on July 18th. Angelica has been teaching Agriculture at Florence High School for five years.

Ms. Rudow Quote: “I am so humbled to be recognized in this way and I am extremely grateful for this community for supporting me as I have worked to grow the Agriculture Program at Florence High School. I truly believed I have the best kids in the state and I am so grateful for them and their families. I think by working together we have made a huge difference, not only in our program, but in our community as well.

Mr. Chris Knutsen Quote: “This is an incredible and well deserved honor. Ms. Rudow is a model teacher and embodies the mission of this district – Kids First. We are grateful for her time and dedication to the students of Florence High School and for representing The Florence Unified School District at the highest levels.

