Florence High Teacher Angelica Rudow named State Agriculture Tea - Tucson News Now

Florence High Teacher Angelica Rudow named State Agriculture Teacher of the Year

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Florence High School Agriculture Teacher Angelica Rudow (Source: Florence Unified School District) Florence High School Agriculture Teacher Angelica Rudow (Source: Florence Unified School District)
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Florence High School Agriculture Teacher Angelica Rudow was named the Arizona Agriculture Teacher of the Year by the Agriculture Teacher’s Association. 

She was awarded the Outstanding South Central District Teacher of the Year Award as well. These awards were given at their annual conference on July 18th. Angelica has been teaching Agriculture at Florence High School for five years.

Ms. Rudow Quote: “I am so humbled to be recognized in this way and I am extremely grateful for this community for supporting me as I have worked to grow the Agriculture Program at Florence High School. I truly believed I have the best kids in the state and I am so grateful for them and their families. I think by working together we have made a huge difference, not only in our program, but in our community as well.

Mr. Chris Knutsen Quote: “This is an incredible and well deserved honor. Ms. Rudow is a model teacher and embodies the mission of this district – Kids First. We are grateful for her time and dedication to the students of Florence High School and for representing The Florence Unified School District at the highest levels.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • New mountain bike park one step closer to construction

    New mountain bike park one step closer to construction

    Friday, July 21 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-07-21 04:09:24 GMT
    Rendering of plan (Source: Tucson News Now)Rendering of plan (Source: Tucson News Now)

    The City of Tucson unveiled the master plan for the Hundred Acre Wood Community Bicycle Park Thursday evening.  This mountain bike park has been in the works for the past 10 years. 

    The City of Tucson unveiled the master plan for the Hundred Acre Wood Community Bicycle Park Thursday evening.  This mountain bike park has been in the works for the past 10 years. 

  • Pima County road closures

    Pima County road closures

    Monday, September 15 2014 6:33 PM EDT2014-09-15 22:33:20 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-07-21 03:58:54 GMT
    (Source: Twitter)(Source: Twitter)

    Pima County road conditions as of 8:57 p.m., July 20.

    Pima County road conditions as of 8:57 p.m., July 20.

  • breaking

    Toddler in critical condition after found floating in pool

    Toddler in critical condition after found floating in pool

    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-07-21 03:55:04 GMT

    The Northwest Fire District responded to a call at 6:33 p.m. Thursday, July 20 about a near drowning in the 4300 block of West Rae Circle, near Ina and Oldfather.  

    The Northwest Fire District responded to a call at 6:33 p.m. Thursday, July 20 about a near drowning in the 4300 block of West Rae Circle, near Ina and Oldfather.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly