TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. Toddler in critical condition after found floating in pool

The Northwest Fire District responded to a call at 6:33 p.m. Thursday, July 20 about a near drowning in the 4300 block of West Rae Circle, near Ina and Oldfather.

Crews from NWFD arrived to find a 2-year-old boy in cardiac arrest with CPR being performed by one of his parents. The toddler was rushed to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2ugpXQO



2. New mountain bike park one step closer to construction

The City of Tucson unveiled the master plan for the Hundred Acre Wood Community Bicycle Park Thursday evening.

This mountain bike park has been in the works for the past 10 years. The City of Tucson recently signed a lease agreement with Davis-Monthan Air Force Base for the 100-acre property.

The park will be located on the north side of Golf Links Road, between Alvernon Way and Swan Road.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2vGMN3h



3. Cancer isn't silencing McCain in career's latest chapter

By LAURIE KELLMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - From his Arizona home, where he's battling brain cancer, the Arizona senator on Thursday lobbed a new attack at the White House over its Syria policy.

Reports admin ending prgm to assist Syrian opposition irresponsible, short-sighted& plays into Russia, Assad's hands https://t.co/N7KVqn1VD6 — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 20, 2017

The grave medical diagnosis hit the six-term senator just as he was settling into the latest notable role in his storied career.

He tweeted from afar: "I'll be back soon, so stand-by!"

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2vrBCMz



HAPPENING TODAY

The man accused of killing his step-daughter is scheduled to appear in court today.

Josh Lelevier will be in a Pima County Superior courtroom facing several charges including first degree murder, sexual exploitation of a minor and voyeurism.

Investigators said Lelevier strangled 13- year-old Jayden Glomb in May.

WEATHER

Scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Partly sunny and humid.

Highs will be in the mid 90's.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.