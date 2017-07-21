TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
The Northwest Fire District responded to a call at 6:33 p.m. Thursday, July 20 about a near drowning in the 4300 block of West Rae Circle, near Ina and Oldfather.
The City of Tucson unveiled the master plan for the Hundred Acre Wood Community Bicycle Park Thursday evening. This mountain bike park has been in the works for the past 10 years.
Pima County road conditions as of 8:57 p.m., July 20.
According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department release deputies received a report of an armed robbery around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde.
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.
The 911 recording of Midlands musician Keith Dominick breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend has been released and details the minutes before, during, and after the victim struggled with him before he died.
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.
The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.
The couple is staying with their parents to get help with the baby and to use their car. (Source: KOIN/CNN)
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.
