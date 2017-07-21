Investigators revisit Marana road-rage shooting scene - Tucson News Now

Investigators revisit Marana road-rage shooting scene

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Marana police revisited a weeks-old shooting scene Thursday night near Arizona Pavilions and Cortaro.

Police said the Pima County Attorney's office asked for more detailed maps of the crime scene where Marcus Dickson shot and killed Martin Padilla in an apparent road-rage shooting on June 30.

Investigators were doing 3D mapping of the area for use at trial.

