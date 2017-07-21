Investigators revisit Marana road-rage shooting scene

Marana police revisited a weeks-old shooting scene Thursday night near Arizona Pavilions and Cortaro. Police said the Pima County Attorney's office asked for more detailed maps of the crime scene where Marcus Dickson shot and killed Martin Padilla.
The Northwest Fire District responded to a call at 6:33 p.m. Thursday, July 20 about a near drowning in the 4300 block of West Rae Circle, near Ina and Oldfather.
The City of Tucson unveiled the master plan for the Hundred Acre Wood Community Bicycle Park Thursday evening. This mountain bike park has been in the works for the past 10 years.
Pima County road conditions as of 8:57 p.m., July 20.
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.
The boy landed in the grass, just narrowly missing a spiked fence.
The couple is staying with their parents to get help with the baby and to use their car. (Source: KOIN/CNN)
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.
The suspect, identified as Kristen Anderson, "rubbed her blood onto the face, legs, and hair of [one of the girls]," according to court paperwork.
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.
