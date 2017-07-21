Investigators revisit Marana road-rage shooting scene

Marana police revisited a weeks-old shooting scene Thursday night near Arizona Pavilions and Cortaro.

Police tape left over from last nights investigation in #Marana. Why police were at a shopping cnt at 5a on @TucsonNewsNow #tucson pic.twitter.com/jrGPn4ktMk — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) July 21, 2017

Police said the Pima County Attorney's office asked for more detailed maps of the crime scene where Marcus Dickson shot and killed Martin Padilla in an apparent road-rage shooting on June 30.

Investigators were doing 3D mapping of the area for use at trial.

