AP sources: WH press secretary Spicer resigns

Sean Spicer reportedly has resigned his position as White House press secretary, according to the Associated Press.

BREAKING: AP sources: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has resigned over hiring of new communications aide. — The Associated Press (@AP) July 21, 2017

