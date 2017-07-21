AP sources: WH press secretary Spicer resigns

Robbery detectives from the Tucson Police Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested 31-year-old Aaron Littlefield on several counts of armed robbery on July 12, according to a news release.
Marana police revisited a weeks-old shooting scene Thursday night, July 20, near West Arizona Pavilions Drive and North Cortaro Road. Police said the Pima County Attorney's Office asked for more detailed maps of the crime scene where Martin Padilla was shot and killed on June 30.
The Northwest Fire District responded to a call at 6:33 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, about a near drowning in the 4300 block of West Rae Circle, near West Ina and North Oldfather roads.
The city of Tucson unveiled the master plan for the Hundred Acre Wood Community Bicycle Park Thursday evening. This mountain bike park has been in the works for the past 10 years.
According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department release, deputies received a report of an armed robbery on July 4 at the Circle K at 5818 S. Palo Verde Road.
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. The administration has not held a on-camera briefing since June 29.
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.
