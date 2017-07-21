AP sources: WH press secretary Spicer resigns - Tucson News Now

breaking

AP sources: WH press secretary Spicer resigns

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Sean Spicer (Source: Twitter) Sean Spicer (Source: Twitter)
WASHINGTON (AP) -

Sean Spicer reportedly has resigned his position as White House press secretary, according to the Associated Press.

Stay with Tucson News Now for updates to this late breaking story.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • TPD, PCSD arrest serial robbery suspect

    TPD, PCSD arrest serial robbery suspect

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-07-21 15:45:13 GMT
    Aaron Littlefield (Source: Tucson Police Department)Aaron Littlefield (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    Robbery detectives from the Tucson Police Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested 31-year-old Aaron Littlefield on several counts of armed robbery on July 12, according to a news release. 

    Robbery detectives from the Tucson Police Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested 31-year-old Aaron Littlefield on several counts of armed robbery on July 12, according to a news release. 

  • Investigators revisit scene of Marana road-rage shooting

    Investigators revisit scene of Marana road-rage shooting

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-07-21 15:33:46 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Marana police revisited a weeks-old shooting scene Thursday night, July 20, near West Arizona Pavilions Drive and North Cortaro Road. Police said the Pima County Attorney's Office asked for more detailed maps of the crime scene where Martin Padilla was shot and killed on June 30.

    Marana police revisited a weeks-old shooting scene Thursday night, July 20, near West Arizona Pavilions Drive and North Cortaro Road. Police said the Pima County Attorney's Office asked for more detailed maps of the crime scene where Martin Padilla was shot and killed on June 30.

  • breaking

    Toddler found floating in pool

    Toddler found floating in pool

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:25 AM EDT2017-07-21 15:25:06 GMT

    The Northwest Fire District responded to a call at 6:33 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, about a near drowning in the 4300 block of West Rae Circle, near West Ina and North Oldfather roads.  

    The Northwest Fire District responded to a call at 6:33 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, about a near drowning in the 4300 block of West Rae Circle, near West Ina and North Oldfather roads.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly