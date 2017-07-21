Tucson Botanical Gardens offers community classes

Twist into a new tai chi pose, wash your worries away with watercolor and dig into some desert gardening at the Botanical Gardens!

Director of Education Ashley Pedersen joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about their community classes for the whole family!

Visit The Tucson Botanical Gardens at 2150 N. Alvernon Way (at the corner of gr ant Rd and Alvernon)

Call them at 520.326.9686 or visit their website: https://www.tucsonbotanical.org/

