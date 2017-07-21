WATCH LIVE: White House hosting press conference following Sean Spicer resignation

The White House is hosting a news conference following the resignation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
Spicer's resignation came just as the White House hired Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.
You can watch the news conference HERE.
Spicer sent out a tweet from his official White House account less than two hours before his resignation.
Check out the @POTUS Weekly Address, focusing on #MadeInAmerica #MAGA ?? https://t.co/Kxy6T6CASO— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) July 21, 2017
Spicer's resignation came as the White House has been criticized by the media for not hosting on-camera briefings for the Washington press corps. The last on-camera briefing was on June 29. Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducted the briefing, not Spicer.
