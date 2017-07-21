Andrew gets the giggles over 'Viagra' coffee and more

Sometimes things are just funny. If you caught the end of Fox 11 Daybreak on Friday, you had the pleasure of watching anchor Andrew Capasso get a case of the giggles.
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. The administration has not held a on-camera briefing since June 29.
Marana police revisited a weeks-old shooting scene Thursday night, July 20, near West Arizona Pavilions Drive and North Cortaro Road. Police said the Pima County Attorney's Office asked for more detailed maps of the crime scene where Martin Padilla was shot and killed on June 30.
Robbery detectives from the Tucson Police Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested 31-year-old Aaron Littlefield on several counts of armed robbery on July 12, according to a news release.
The Northwest Fire District responded to a call at 6:33 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, about a near drowning in the 4300 block of West Rae Circle, near West Ina and North Oldfather roads.
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.
(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.
A U.S. District Court judge awarded $222,695 in attorneys’ fees and $2,008 in costs to the plaintiffs in the case against the Rowan County clerk who denied them marriage licenses.
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea following the death of university student Otto Warmbier.
