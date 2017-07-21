Andrew gets the giggles over 'Viagra' coffee and more - Tucson News Now

Andrew gets the giggles over 'Viagra' coffee and more

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Sometimes things are just funny. If you caught the end of Fox 11 Daybreak on Friday, July 21, you had the pleasure of watching anchor Andrew Capasso get a case of the giggles.

It started with a story about a coffee recall. BestHerbs coffee is recalling one of its products because of an undeclared ingredient similar to Viagra.

Andrew couldn't contain his laughter at "no one has reported any issues."

Add in a story about a Star Wars hovercraft that goes five miles per hour and McDonald's themed clothing, and you have a solid case of anchor giggling.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Andrew gets the giggles over 'Viagra' coffee and more

    Andrew gets the giggles over 'Viagra' coffee and more

    Friday, July 21 2017 2:22 PM EDT2017-07-21 18:22:12 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Sometimes things are just funny. If you caught the end of Fox 11 Daybreak on Friday, you had the pleasure of watching anchor Andrew Capasso get a case of the giggles.

    Sometimes things are just funny. If you caught the end of Fox 11 Daybreak on Friday, you had the pleasure of watching anchor Andrew Capasso get a case of the giggles.

  • WATCH LIVE: White House hosting press conference following Sean Spicer resignation

    WATCH LIVE: White House hosting press conference following Sean Spicer resignation

    Friday, July 21 2017 1:44 PM EDT2017-07-21 17:44:28 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 1:54 PM EDT2017-07-21 17:54:40 GMT
    (Associated Press)(Associated Press)

    Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. The administration has not held a on-camera briefing since June 29.

    Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. The administration has not held a on-camera briefing since June 29.

  • Investigators revisit scene of Marana road-rage shooting

    Investigators revisit scene of Marana road-rage shooting

    Friday, July 21 2017 1:14 PM EDT2017-07-21 17:14:02 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Marana police revisited a weeks-old shooting scene Thursday night, July 20, near West Arizona Pavilions Drive and North Cortaro Road. Police said the Pima County Attorney's Office asked for more detailed maps of the crime scene where Martin Padilla was shot and killed on June 30.

    Marana police revisited a weeks-old shooting scene Thursday night, July 20, near West Arizona Pavilions Drive and North Cortaro Road. Police said the Pima County Attorney's Office asked for more detailed maps of the crime scene where Martin Padilla was shot and killed on June 30.

    •   
Powered by Frankly