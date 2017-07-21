Andrew gets the giggles over 'Viagra' coffee and more

Sometimes things are just funny. If you caught the end of Fox 11 Daybreak on Friday, July 21, you had the pleasure of watching anchor Andrew Capasso get a case of the giggles.

It started with a story about a coffee recall. BestHerbs coffee is recalling one of its products because of an undeclared ingredient similar to Viagra.

Andrew couldn't contain his laughter at "no one has reported any issues."

Add in a story about a Star Wars hovercraft that goes five miles per hour and McDonald's themed clothing, and you have a solid case of anchor giggling.

