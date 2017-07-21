Marana Police helping teens learn what it takes to wear the badge

Over the next couple of nights a group is getting the chance to learn the ins and outs of police work.

The Marana Police Department's Explorer program is for young men and woman between the ages of fourteen and twenty who are interested in law enforcement. Police Officers provide training to real world scenarios.

From July 20 through the 22 , between 4 pm and 10 pm Marana Explorers, plus explorers from nine other agencies, will participate in the simulated exercises.

If you have any questions about the Marana Police Explorer Program, please contact Officer Kevin Litten at (520) 975-9487.

Also, for more information on this program, please visit the Marana Police Explorer's Facebook page .

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.