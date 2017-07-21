Family fun taking off at Pima Air & Space Museum

Over the next couple of nights a group is getting the chance to learn the ins and outs of police work.
Over the next couple of nights a group is getting the chance to learn the ins and outs of police work.
Lots of fun taking flight this weekend at the Pima Air & Space Museum! Night Wings gives families are great chance to see some pretty cool things this weekend.
Lots of fun taking flight this weekend at the Pima Air & Space Museum! Night Wings gives families are great chance to see some pretty cool things this weekend.
Twist into a new tai chi pose, wash your worries away with watercolor and dig into some desert gardening at the Botanical Gardens!
Twist into a new tai chi pose, wash your worries away with watercolor and dig into some desert gardening at the Botanical Gardens!
The Pima County Sheriff's Department Auto Theft Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two suspects in a March 28 vehicle break-in and theft.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department Auto Theft Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two suspects in a March 28 vehicle break-in and theft.
The Tucson Police Department is reporting that a Southwest Ranger was hit by a car while he was on his motorcycle near 4th Avenue and Broadway.
The Tucson Police Department is reporting that a Southwest Ranger was hit by a car while he was on his motorcycle near 4th Avenue and Broadway.
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.
Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.
Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.
Two Bossier City brothers are behind bars accused of cheating at a Shreveport casino and police are looking for the dealer they believe was in on the scheme.
Two Bossier City brothers are behind bars accused of cheating at a Shreveport casino and police are looking for the dealer they believe was in on the scheme.
Employees of Ruby Tequila's in Lubbock are saying they have not been paid for the past three weeks. A group of employees gathered at Fired Up Holdings, Inc. on Friday afternoon to collect their paychecks. The group was met by a few officers with the Lubbock Police Department.
Employees of Ruby Tequila's in Lubbock are saying they have not been paid for the past three weeks. A group of employees gathered at Fired Up Holdings, Inc. on Friday afternoon to collect their paychecks. The group was met by a few officers with the Lubbock Police Department.
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea following the death of university student Otto Warmbier.
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea following the death of university student Otto Warmbier.