Family fun taking off at Pima Air & Space Museum

Lots of fun taking flight this weekend at the Pima Air & Space Museum (6000 E. Valencia)!

Night Wings gives families are great chance to see some pretty cool things this weekend. From making paper airplanes that go the distance to getting an up close look at historic planes.

Saturday, July 22 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; $10 adults, 12 & under free

For more information, CLICK HERE.

