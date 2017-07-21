TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (July 21-23)

It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.

FRIDAY



1. FOURTH AVENUE SUPER SUMMER SALE

There are plenty of deals awaiting shoppers on Fourth Avenue this weekend.

The sale started Friday morning at 10 a.m., and goes through Sunday at 10 p.m.

Get more information here: http://bit.ly/2tjY20S

2. LOFT KIDS FEST KICK-OFF PARTY

Take an underwater adventure, and kick off the Loft's Kids Fest at Trail Dust Town from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Trail Dust Town is at 6541 E Tanque Verde Road.

Get Tickets HERE: http://bit.ly/2vv4zGK?

3. SAFARI SUMMER NIGHTS

Take an adventure, enjoy the cooler evening temperatures, and learn about some animals from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Reid Park Zoo.

Get Tickets HERE: http://bit.ly/2r1P8H7



SATURDAY

1. FREE LOFT KIDS FEST SCREENINGS

The Kids Fest starts with "Cinderella" at 9:15 a.m.

Admission and popcorn is FREE!

9 days of free family films with free popcorn & activities start Saturday at the #LoftKidsFest! View the schedule at https://t.co/ycTde0SFRf pic.twitter.com/N4Meix3S0I — The Loft Cinema (@TheLoftCinema) July 19, 2017

View the schedule HERE: http://bit.ly/2qx6Lj3

2. COOL SUMMER NIGHTS - INSECT INSANITY!

This week's Cool Summer Nights program at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is all about the insects.

The event is from 5 to 10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the park.

Members get in free.

3. PARK AFTER DARK

Learn about the mysterious happenings in the desert after dark with a guided walk at Saguaro National Park (West) from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

This walk is for families with children ages 7 to 18 years old.

Information: Saguaro National Park (West) 2700 N. Kinney Rd. 733-5158 (Park Entrance fee applies $15 per vehicle/weekly pass-both districts of the park)



SUNDAY

1. YOGA IN THE PARK

Bring a mat or towel, bring some water, and bring a friend!

This is an all-levels class and everyone is welcome.

The class is at 9:00 a.m. in Reid Park near ramada 18



More information: The class is FREE, but donations are recommended.



2. SUNDAYS AT THE PLANETARIUM

Get out of the heat, and under the stars at the Flandrau Planetarium.

There are four shows from 1 to 4 p.m.

More Information: http://flandrau.org/visit/show-schedule

3. APPLE ANNIE'S PEACH MANIA AND SWEET CORN EXTRAVAGANZA

It's going to be a sweet weekend at Apple Annie's Orchard.

Sweet Corn Extravaganza and Peach Mania are in full swing.

More information: http://bit.ly/2dS0Y0o

