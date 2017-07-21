New details revealed in death of Vail teen Jayden Glomb

Joshua Lelevier is facing eight charges in the death of his stepdaughter Jayden Glomb, who was found dead in Vail in May.
Deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office arrested four people in connection with a mail theft investigation that may include up to 50 victims.
Marana police revisited a weeks-old shooting scene Thursday night, July 20, near West Arizona Pavilions Drive and North Cortaro Road. Police said the Pima County Attorney's Office asked for more detailed maps of the crime scene where Martin Padilla was shot and killed on June 30.
Robbery detectives from the Tucson Police Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested 31-year-old Aaron Littlefield on several counts of armed robbery on July 12, according to a news release.
According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department release, deputies received a report of an armed robbery on July 4 at the Circle K at 5818 S. Palo Verde Road.
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.
(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.
Our investigation found Calvin Braxton threatened a state trooper who arrested his daughter for a DWI in 2015 and had the executive director of the commission fix traffic tickets.
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.
The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the stabbing death of a woman as a domestic dispute.
