New details revealed in death of Vail teen Jayden Glomb

By Tucson News Now Staff
Jayden Glomb (Source: Twitter) Jayden Glomb (Source: Twitter)
Josh Lelevier (Source: Tucson Police Department) Josh Lelevier (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Vail man accused of killing his stepdaughter in May was back in court Friday, July 21.

The two cases against Josh Lelevier -- one about the Jayden Glomb homicide and the other about accusations Lelevier recorded Glomb without her permission --- were combined 

On Friday, Lelevier entered a plea of not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, sexual exploitation of a minor, surreptitious recording, voyeurism and abandonment or concealment of a body.

Lelevier, who is being held on a $1 million bond, is accused of killing the 13-year-old Glomb and dumping her body in a desert area less than two miles from her home.

According to a new superseding indictment released Friday, Lelevier used hidden cameras to film Jayden going to the bathroom April 25 and undressing on April 26.

According to the TPD, Jayden's body showed signs of asphyxiation and there was a ligature mark on her throat.

Authorities said they found Jayden's blood smeared in two locations on her mother's Chevy Traverse. They also said they found tire tracks matching the Traverse at the spot where Jayden's body was dumped.

