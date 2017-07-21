Four arrested, charged with more than 100 felonies in Cochise County mail theft case

Deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office arrested four people in connection with a mail theft investigation that may include up to 50 victims.
Joshua Lelevier is facing eight charges in the death of his stepdaughter Jayden Glomb, who was found dead in Vail in May 2017.
Marana police revisited a weeks-old shooting scene Thursday night, July 20, near West Arizona Pavilions Drive and North Cortaro Road. Police said the Pima County Attorney's Office asked for more detailed maps of the crime scene where Martin Padilla was shot and killed on June 30.
Robbery detectives from the Tucson Police Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested 31-year-old Aaron Littlefield on several counts of armed robbery on July 12, according to a news release.
According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department release, deputies received a report of an armed robbery on July 4 at the Circle K at 5818 S. Palo Verde Road.
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.
(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.
A Galliano man was arrested Thursday, accused of raping a toddler.
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.
Meat falling from the sky is weird, even by Florida standards.
Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.
