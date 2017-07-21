Four arrested, charged with more than 100 felonies in Cochise County mail theft case

Deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office arrested four people in connection with a mail theft investigation that may include up to 50 victims.

According to a news release, the four Cochise County residents are facing a total of 108 felony charges.

Deputies arrested Sunizona residents Dennis Killmer, 53; Loretta Killmer, 50; and Hope Killmer, 17; and Cochise resident Keith Smothers, 22.

They face the following charges:

Dennis Killmer: Possession of paraphernalia (x10), possession of dangerous drugs (x4), theft/fraud (x2) and theft/controlling stolen property (x3).

Loretta Killmer: Possession of paraphernalia (X10), possession of dangerous drugs (x4), theft/fraud (x2) and theft/controlling stolen property (x3).

Hope Killmer: Possession of paraphernalia (x1), possession of prescription drug (x2), tampering with physical evidence (x5), theft (x20), theft to deprive another of property (x20), burglary third degree (x20), and possession of burglary tools (x3).

Keith Smothers: Possession of paraphernalia (x1), possession of prescription drug (x2), tampering with physical evidence (x5), theft (x20), theft to deprive another of property (x20), burglary third degree (x20), and possession of burglary tools (x3).

According to the release, someone reported seeing a woman take mail from a mailbox by the Ash Creek School in Apache before getting into a green Toyota and speeding away on Thursday, July 20. The witness reported seeing the woman throwing some of the mail out of the window as the car left.

Deputies in the area stopped a car matching the description. A search warrant was obtained for the car and for the owner's residence after the deputies saw mail in the vehicle, according to the release.

The release said mail, checks and credit cards with names that did not match the people in the car was found in the car and in the residence.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate this case, which authorities believe may involve between 25 and 50 victims.

