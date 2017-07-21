Vern Friedli, longtime Amphi football coach, dies

The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.

Vern Friedli coached at Amphitheater High School for 36 seasons. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Vern Friedli, the longtime football coach at Amphitheater High School, has died, according to tweets from the Amphi football program and the school district.

Friedli was the Panthers' coach for 36 seasons before retiring in 2012.

In that time, his teams won 331 games, reached the postseason 28 times, and won one state title in 1979.

