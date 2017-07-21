Southwest Ranger hit by car in midtown

The Tucson Police Department is reporting that a Southwest Ranger was hit by a car while he was on his motorcycle near 4th Avenue and Broadway.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman with the Tucson Police Department the Ranger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

No word on whether the driver will be cited or not, according to Sgt. Dugan.

Southwest Rangers assist the TPD with traffic escorts.

