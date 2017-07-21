Video footage appears to show suspects using stolen credit card

The Pima County Sheriff's Department auto theft detectives are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two suspects in a March 28 vehicle break-in and theft.

According to a news release, the call came in at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, about a vehicle break-in at the Safeway at 9705 N. Thornydale Road. Deputies were told the victim's vehicle had been broken into while it was in the store's parking lot and several items had been taken.

Later that day a stolen bank card was used at a Circle K on Tucson's southwest side. Surveillance video showed two men appearing to use the bank card for multiple transactions.

The first suspect is described as white, in his early to mid 20s, with a chin curtain beard and dark hair. He has a medium build with tattoos on both forearms. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black T-shirt, and black pants.

The second suspect is described as black, in his early to mid 20s with facial hair, 6-foot-0 with a thin build. He was last seen wearing an Arizona Cardinals beanie, a gray sweatshirt, and red pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also submit their tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to www.88CRIME.org.

