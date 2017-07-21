Video footage shows suspects using stolen credit card

The Pima County Sheriff's Department Auto Theft Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two suspects in a March 28 vehicle break-in and theft.
Joshua Lelevier is facing eight charges in the death of his stepdaughter Jayden Glomb, who was found dead in Vail in May.
Deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office arrested four people in connection with a mail theft investigation that may include up to 50 victims.
Marana police revisited a weeks-old shooting scene Thursday night, July 20, near West Arizona Pavilions Drive and North Cortaro Road. Police said the Pima County Attorney's Office asked for more detailed maps of the crime scene where Martin Padilla was shot and killed on June 30.
Robbery detectives from the Tucson Police Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested 31-year-old Aaron Littlefield on several counts of armed robbery on July 12, according to a news release.
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.
Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.
Two Bossier City brothers are behind bars accused of cheating at a Shreveport casino and police are looking for the dealer they believe was in on the scheme.
Employees of Ruby Tequila's in Lubbock are saying they have not been paid for the past three weeks. A group of employees gathered at Fired Up Holdings, Inc. on Friday afternoon to collect their paychecks. The group was met by a few officers with the Lubbock Police Department.
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea following the death of university student Otto Warmbier.
