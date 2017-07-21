Video footage shows suspects using stolen credit card - Tucson News Now

Video footage shows suspects using stolen credit card

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Theft suspects on video (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Theft suspects on video (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Theft suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Theft suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Theft suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Theft suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Sheriff's Department Auto Theft Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two suspects in a March 28 vehicle break-in and theft. 

According to a PCSD news release the call came in at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 about a vehicle break in at the Safeway at 9705 North Thornydale Road. Deputies arrived and were told the victim's vehicle had been broken into while it was in the store's parking lot and several items had been taken. 

Later that same day a stolen bank card had been used at a Circle K on the southwest side. Circle K surveillance video showed two male suspects using the bank card for multiple transactions.  

The first suspect is described as white, in his early to mid 20s, with a chin curtain beard and dark hair.  He has a medium build with tattoos on both forearms, he was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black t-shirt, and black pants.  

A second suspect is described as black, in his early to mid 20s with facial hair, 6-foot with a thin build.  He was last seen wearing an Arizona Cardinals beanie, a gray sweatshirt, and red pants. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also submit their tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to www.88CRIME.org.

