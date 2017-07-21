Preventing Tucson High School football field from flooding again

Talks have begun to determine how to prevent the Tucson High School Football field and track from flooding again.
Good luck Heather!
This all started with a group of young Douglas High School students trying to make a difference. They call themselves the D-Crew.
“Participants will get to experience some of the work firefighters conduct on a daily basis and gain insight into how our department operates,” says Capt. Bob Fields, Citizens Fire Academy coordinator.
The past couple of days, the border city of Nogales has been hit pretty hard with monsoon storms. Causing heavy rain, strong winds and flooding.This adds another challenge to the U.S. Border Patrol, whose job is to secure the border. They told Tucson News Now, despite the bad weather, the agents are prepared to work.
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.
The fire broke out at the Old Shuford Mill on Falls Avenue in Granite Falls, right across the street from the Granite Falls Police Department.
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.
