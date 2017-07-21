Sierra Vista residents can apply now for Citizens Fire Academy

“Participants will get to experience some of the work firefighters conduct on a daily basis and gain insight into how our department operates,” says Capt. Bob Fields, Citizens Fire Academy coordinator.
The past couple of days, the border city of Nogales has been hit pretty hard with monsoon storms. Causing heavy rain, strong winds and flooding.This adds another challenge to the U.S. Border Patrol, whose job is to secure the border. They told Tucson News Now, despite the bad weather, the agents are prepared to work.
Over the next couple of nights a group is getting the chance to learn the ins and outs of police work.
Lots of fun taking flight this weekend at the Pima Air & Space Museum! Night Wings gives families are great chance to see some pretty cool things this weekend.
Twist into a new tai chi pose, wash your worries away with watercolor and dig into some desert gardening at the Botanical Gardens!
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.
A child recovering from cancer has only one wish for her birthday, and everyone can help make that wish come true.
