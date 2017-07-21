Sierra Vista residents can apply now for Citizens Fire Academy

Sierra Vista residents who would like to gain first hand experience on what it is like to be a firefighter and paramedic, this is your chance. Apply for the Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services' upcoming Citizen Fire Academy.

“Participants will get to experience some of the work firefighters conduct on a daily basis and gain insight into how our department operates,” says Capt. Bob Fields, Citizens Fire Academy coordinator. “They’ll also walk away with knowledge and skills that can be used at home and at work in case of emergency situations.”

The program is free, and participants will learn about an exciting profession in the classroom and through hands-on training in areas like search and rescue, firefighting, fire prevention, emergency medical services, and safety practices that can be applied at home and work. Participants will also get a chance to ride with crews responding to real emergency calls.

The Citizens Fire Academy starts on Thursday, Aug. 24, and runs for nine weeks. Participants will meet each Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Applications are due on Friday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age.

To apply, pick up an application from any Sierra Vista fire station or download it online at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov by searching for “Citizens Fire Academy.” Once completed, applications can be turned in at any Sierra Vista fire station.

2017 Citizens Fire Academy Application WEB by Tucson News Now on Scribd

For more information, contact Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services Capt. Bob Fields at (520) 417-4400.

