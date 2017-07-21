Douglas raises tobacco purchasing age from 18 to 21

This all started with a group of young Douglas High School students trying to make a difference. They call themselves the D-Crew.
US Senate candidate Kelli Ward, who is challenging Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake in the state's 2018 Republican primary, said Thursday that she hopes Sen. John McCain will step aside as quickly as possible following the news this week of his brain cancer diagnosis.
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.
The fire broke out at the Old Shuford Mill on Falls Avenue in Granite Falls, right across the street from the Granite Falls Police Department.
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.
