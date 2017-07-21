Douglas raises tobacco purchasing age from 18 to 21

The City of Douglas will be only the second city in Arizona to change the age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21. It will go into effect on August 11.

This all started with a group of young Douglas High School Students trying to make a difference.

They call themselves the D-Crew. This group is trying to make a difference in their community. They began with a making a few parks in the city tobacco free, but then they wanted to do something that would have a greater impact.

That big idea was to approach the city council about changing the age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21. It was an 18-month long process. The group approached the council in April.

Last week, the ordinance was passed.

