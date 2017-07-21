Heather Rowe farewell message - Tucson News Now

Heather Rowe farewell message

By Tucson News Now Staff
After more than two months away from the camera, Heather Rowe returned to KOLD News 13 on Friday night to say goodbye to her southern Arizona viewers. 

Good luck Heather! 

